ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Animal Services is still recovering from a breakout of parvovirus last week, which killed 11 dogs.

That’s why they’re encouraging all dog owners to get their pets vaccinated. And what better way to do that than to hold a free clinic?

Friday afternoon, city residents could bring their dogs to the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Smith Street to get them inoculated for free.

Verona Street Animal Shelter also announced that they’re changing their visiting hours starting Sunday. They’ll be open noon to six Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to three Saturday through Monday. The shelter will not open on Fridays.

The shelter will close the third Tuesday of every month for training. Adoption and visitation hours end 30 minutes before closing.