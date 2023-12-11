ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee and registered sex offender was found guilty Monday for a November, 2021 murder in Rochester.

The jury determined Whitney Morris,33, shot Christopher Porchea on North Clinton Avenue on November 26, 2021. Porchea, 51, died three days later from his injuries.

“Christopher Porchea was walking our city streets, unaware that the defendant had been stalking him,” First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles said in a statement issued after the verdict. “Their meeting was not a chance encounter, rather it was a calculated attack.”

When Morris was arrested, investigators said he was on parole for a conviction of criminal sex act involving a 7-year-old girl.

“As a sex offender and a murderer, Whitney Morris is a danger to our entire community,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Instead of re-entering society and trying to lead a lawful life, Whitney Morris followed Christopher Porchea, ambushed, and killed him.”

Morris is scheduled to be sentenced on February 16.