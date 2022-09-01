ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested after a violent attempted robbery was found guilty Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Robert Colon was arrested and charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery in April, 2021, after a shooting near Joseph Avenue in Rochester.

Investigators determined Colon fatally shot Roger Palermo on March 30, 2021 along First Street in the city. Prosecutors called Palermo an “unintended victim” of the shooting.

Colon was on parole at the time for an armed home invasion conviction.

“Robert Colon, a parolee, has no regard for the members of our community, as he killed an innocent bystander and nearly killed a second victim,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Thursday. “Mr. Colon deserves a life sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections, where he can no longer commit these violent and vicious acts.”

A jury found Colon guilty Thursday of murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and attempted robbery. His sentencing is scheduled for October 31.