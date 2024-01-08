ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee was found guilty of murder Monday for a 2022 stabbing in Rochester.

A jury determined Lequan Hill, 31, stabbed Antoine Parris on Frost Avenue in Rochester on November 3, 2022. Parris, 42, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, but did not survive.

Investigators said Hill was arguing with his father in front of Parris’ house and stabbed Parris when he tried to intervene.

Hill was on parole at the time. Prosecutors said he violated parole once before by cutting off his ankle monitor, and was released from custody early for that violation a week before the murder.

“Lequan Hill’s history proves that he never planned to re-enter society as a law-abiding citizen,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Monday. “Instead of resolving conflict rationally, the defendant was quick to kill an innocent victim.”

Hill was convicted of second degree murder. His sentencing is scheduled for February 14.