ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents of a five-year-old student at RCSD School 15 are asking for dismissal procedures to be revised, after they say their child was left to wander by himself outside.

John Schmidt tells News 8 he pulled up to the school Wednesday and couldn’t find his son right away. After a brief discussion with one of the staff members —who also didn’t know where the boy was— Schmidt says he looked down the street and found him by himself on the side of the road.

The boy’s mother says this isn’t the first time.

“On November the 29th there was also an incident where his father came up to the school and he could not find [him] at dismissal,” Candice Booth said. “They were radioing all over the school, and I probably say after about 5-7 minutes they were able to find him and determine that staff was not properly watching him, and he went to another room to be called out.”

We’ve reached out to the school for comment. They say they’re aware of the incident – and are in the process of investigating what happened.