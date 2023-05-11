ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester parent tells News 8 a Kia with kids inside approached School of the Arts at a high rate of speed Wednesday during dismissal.

Brandon Weeks says he was picking up his daughter when he first spotted trouble.

“I turned around, the kid in the Kia mouthed something to me and told my kids to go behind this concrete block,” Weeks said. “Then the Kia went across University and then up onto the sidewalk on Prince Street. Kids scattered. I’m sure parents were very scared, I was scared for my own kids.”

Weeks says no one was hurt, but after last week’s incident where a Hyundai drove onto the sidewalk outside Monroe High School and last month’s scare where a stolen car barreled over Franklin High’s lawn, the Rochester father says he’s shaken.

“It’s scary, it’s very scary. I worry about my child going to school every day now,” Weeks said adding the same car was caught on camera Thursday near Park Ave.

In response to this trend, physical barriers have started going up at Rochester schools.

News 8 has reached out to Rochester police regarding this latest incident at SOTA, but a response has yet to be received.