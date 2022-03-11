ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday is Rochester’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. In preparation for the big day, the planning committee hosted the “Painting of the Green” Friday.

The “Painting of the Green” is where a green line is painted along the parade route.

As you must have heard by now, the weather forecast for Saturday is not looking too great, however organizers say a little bit of snow is nothing they can’t handle.

“We are planning for this and this is really fun. Everybody’s really excited to get back out there. We’re really excited. There is a forecast for a little bit of snow 4 inches, 5 inches, that’s the forecast. We are always prepared for whatever might come our way so we’re out 24/7, we will have this all cleared out and it will be completely set for the parade.” Director of Operations of the St Patrick’s Day Parade, Karen Aubin said.

“We have ten bands, six Irish dance schools, fire trucks, floats. We’re going to have some surprise animals in the parade and gold medalist Chris Lillis is going to be here, the aerial skiier so we’re very excited about that.” Vice President of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, Kate McBride said.