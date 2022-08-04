ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board (PAB) has received over 100 complaints of police misconduct since accepting reports, officials announced Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Melody Harkness issued a monthly report showing a breakdown of the number of complaints received between June 20 and July 31.

According to the report, PAB saw 130 reports in that time period. They received 81 complaints in June and 49 in July. Board members say an additional 20 reports were received but were closed upon entering the system because they did not allege officer misconduct.

The PAB says the count of complaints reflects the number of community members who contacted the Police Accountability Board to file a report providing feedback about officer conduct, practices, patterns, and policies of the Rochester Police Department.

Complaints officially started being accepted on June 20, with acting manager Duwaine Bascoe saying at the time it was a step in the right direction for the board, which dealt with controversies that led to the suspension of its executive director and resignation of its board chair.

Two months ago, the PAB announced its executive director, Conor Dwyer Reynolds, was placed on administrative leave.

Details as to why Reynolds was suspended have not yet been made public and PAB officials said they do not discuss ongoing employee-related complaints or investigations.

According to the first-month report, 63 of the 130 complaints are awaiting a final determination from the board to be closed. That is two steps before each case is referred to an outside government agency for further investigation.

All cases get specific statuses to differentiate each on how far along the process of investigation they area. In the August report, most cases are open and assigned to a board member.

The following is a full complaint breakdown from the PAB along with status definitions.

Status Definitions

Awaiting review – The reports that have come in towards the end of the reporting period and have not been assigned to a division for review.

Investigations review – The complaints are being reviewed by leadership within the Investigations Division to determine if complaints fit our criteria for commencing an investigation.

Policy and Oversight review – The complaints are being considered by leadership within the Policy and Oversight Division for either a Proposal for Change or Oversight Investigation.

Open – Assigned – The complaints have been assigned to PAB investigative staff for further investigation.

Pending Close – Board Review – The complaints are awaiting final determination from the Board to be closed.

Pending Close – Adjudication/Board Hearing – The complaints are awaiting a Board panel hearing.

Closed – Findings and Decision Submitted – The Board made a final decision on a complaint.

Closed – Referred to Outside Agency – The Board made a decision to close the case and refer complaint to an outside government agency for further investigation.

Closed – Non-investigable – The complaints have been identified as outside PAB jurisdiction or there is no allegation of misconduct to give rise to an investigation.

Closed – Appeal – Pending Decision – Awaiting determination from the Board.

Closed – Appeal – Reversed Decision – The Board decided that the decision of the panel was wrong and vacates (cancels) the decision of the panel.

Closed – Appeal – Modified Decision – The Board changed part of the panel’s decisions.

Closed – Appeal – Affirmed Decision – The Board decided that the panel made the right decision; the panel decision remains in effect.

Officials say that public reports will be issued monthly. There are currently three ways where residents can directly file a report with the PAB:

E-mail PAB@CityofRochester.gov Call the PAB hotline at 585-557-2494 Or file a complaint online at rocpab.org

According to the PAB, once a complaint is filed, a case manager will reach out within 24 hours.