ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board (PAB) Acting Chief of Investigations Duwaine Bascoe has resigned, a spokesperson with the PAB announced Thursday.

News 8 reached out to the PAB, who declined specific comments on personnel matters, but did confirm the news was shared with staff early Thursday morning.

Bascoe was initially hired as the Acting Chief of Investigations in January of 2022, while simultaneously serving as Acting Manager temporarily.

The PAB says when Bascoe stepped down as Acting Manager, he maintained his original title of Acting Chief of Investigations.