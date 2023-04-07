ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Police Accountability Board is calling for the City of Rochester to fill the remaining vacant seats after a second board meeting had to be called off.

Board members had to cancel the meeting because, if more than one board member can’t attend a public meeting, the meeting would have to be canceled due to lack of quorum.

There are only three seats that are currently vacant — one has been vacant for 300 days and the other two were vacant for over 70.

PAB members also urge the city to recognize their unionization efforts, claiming that the city hired a law firm to block their progress.

“The City of Rochester is pledged to recognize Public sector Unions. It’s not supposed to be an adversarial relationship,” said Workers United organizer Jaz Brisack. “But instead, they hired a union buster to try and stall this process […] to try to force out as many workers as humanly possible.”

City officials responded to both Workers United and the PAB in a statement, saying that they never said they were opposed to the board unionizing, however, they add that the law firm found issues while reviewing filings from Workers United.

The issues that the law firm found, according to the city, is whether or not Workers United qualifies as an employee organization under the Public Employees Fair Employment Act, also known as Taylor Law, and if Workers United is an appropriate employee organization.

The Public Employment Relations Board is expected to settle the issues in the upcoming months.