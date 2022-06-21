ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board (PAB) has officially begun accepting complaints for police misconduct, officials announced Monday.

Acting manager Duwaine Bascoe said it’s a step in the right direction for the board, which has recently been dealing with controversies that led to the suspension of its executive director and the resignation of its board chair.

“This has been a long time coming. In 2019 the people of Rochester called for police accountability. Since then the PAB has been working hard to bring that and more to the people of this community. We’re ready, and we know Rochester is ready.” said Bascoe. “But let’s be clear, this is not the finish line. There is much more to be done and we’re eager to move forward hand-in-hand with the community.”

Officials say there are currently three ways where people can directly file a report with the PAB:

E-mail PAB@CityofRochester.gov Call the PAB hotline at 585-557-2494 Or file a complaint online at rocpab.org

According to the PAB, once a complaint is filed, a case manager will reach out within 24 hours. They add that if a resident is unsure what qualifies as police misconduct, they are encouraged to contact the PAB for additional assistance and information.

In 2019, city voters overwhelmingly approved of the creation of the PAB, but court rulings since its founding have stripped the organization of disciplinary power.