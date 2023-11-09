ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple people were arrested Thursday evening, after a woman was pulled from her car and assaulted on Oxford Street in Rochester.

Police were called to the 400 block of Oxford street around 7:00 p.m., where investigators say a 33-year-old woman was pulled out of her car by a group of suspects, thrown to the ground, and assaulted. One of the suspects stole her phone. She told police another tried to get into the driver’s seat of her car before fleeing.

Police using a K9 found an unspecified number of suspects along Monroe Avenue at Edmonds Street, according to RPD. Investigators said they would share more details Friday.

