ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Open Door Mission is expressing an “urgent need” for clothing donations for migrant families, according to a statement on their Facebook page.

Many families have arrived in Rochester with very few personal belongings, and they are in need of help,” the Open Door Mission said. “Due to the high number of requests our clothing supplies are very low, especially children’s clothing.”

According to the Open Door Mission, these are the most needed items at this time:

Gently used children’s clothes

Men’s and women’s clothing

New underwear, all types and sizes

Kids socks, all sizes

The organization confirmed the donations also include the asylum seekers who are staying at the Holiday Inn on State Street. They ask anyone who may have gently used clothing to donate, to take it to 20 North Plymouth Avenue.

Back in August, dozens of asylum seekers relocated from New York City and arrived in Rochester.

Monroe County officials said at that time, 77 asylum seekers arrived via bus at the Holiday Inn at State Street. These included families with children.

An Amazon wish list has been organized for both urgent needs and pantry needs and can be accessed here.