ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Open Door Mission held the grand opening of the newly-renovated Miller Building on Wednesday, which holds 24 permanent housing units for those who were formerly homeless.

The Miller Building — located on West Main Street — houses 13 studio apartments and 11 one-bedroom apartments. These apartments will be used to provide a home to those with mental illnesses, substance abuse disorders, and those between 18-25 years of age.

“We know that there’s a serious lack of affordable housing here in the community, and we wanted to at least — you know we’ve had this building, owned this building for almost 30 years,” said Open Door Mission’s CEO Anna Valeria-Iseman. “So to be able to put it to good use and start to do our part to address the issue is really exciting.”

The building will also have on-site support services such as case management, job search assistance, and financial management.

Open Door Mission is a non-profit, Christian organization whose mission, according to its website, is to provide the spiritual and physical needs of men, women, and children who struggle with poverty and homelessness.