ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been almost one year since 16-year-old Zahira Smith was shot and killed during a friend’s sweet sixteen party on June 4.

Her family is still seeking justice. Investigators are still frustrated they say by the lack of witnesses who have come forward.

“In talking to the family, you really get the sense that she was trying to do everything the right way, and she didn’t get out much,” Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said. “Unfortunately, she went to the birthday party June 4, and this is one of the cases that really hits home. Just an innocent girl caught in the crossfire.”

Captain Umbrino says they have pretty strong leads, and a good idea who is responsible. He says they’ve even made arrests in other crimes and believe those suspects may have been involved in the shooting that killed Zahira that night. But they say they can’t get people who were there last June to talk.

“My message to people that have direct knowledge to this case, come forward, because your family member, your daughter, your sister, may be the next person caught by a stray bullet,” he said.

An 18-year-old woman was also shot that night, but survived. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (585) 423-9300.