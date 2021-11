ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning.

An investigation is underway where the crash occurred, in the area of Central Park and Hebard Street.

Details are limited at this time.

Car into our building on Central Avenue no injuries #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/k9yGB8UHXK — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 17, 2021

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.