ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State will be holding virtual forums to gauge public opinion on RG&E’s proposed power line upgrades in Monroe County.

Back in November 2021, RG&E began the proposal process to upgrade of transmission lines located in the towns of Greece, Ogden, Parma, and Gates, in order to comply with new federal regulations.

The project — Called the Monroe County Reliability Project, or MCRP — will include replacing RG&E’s four existing “115 kilovolt lines” (covering about 22.5 miles), and, running along the same poles, adding additional lower-voltage lines in some places.

The project takes advantage of existing power lines, according to RG&E’s website, meaning that few completely new poles will be put in. RG&E also requested the power to remove some trees in certain areas.

The New York State Public Service Commission (NYSPSC) will be holding two virtual public information forums on Wednesday, March 15 to help residents understand why the project is happening, and how it will affect their neighborhoods.

Project map from RG&E’s website.

At these forums, NYSPSC staff will provide an overview of the certification process, RG&E will present a brief summary of the proposal, and then members of the public will have the chance to ask questions. To share comments and concerns, NYSPSC recommends attending the virtual public statement hearings on March 22.

The information forums will take place at the following times:

Wednesday March 15, 2023, at 1 p.m . Electronic Access: webex.com Event Number: 2237 701 1386 Password: Mar15-1pm Phone-Only Access: 518-549-0500 Access Code: 2337 701 1386

Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 5 p.m .: Electronic Access: webex.com Event Number: 2344 489 0566 Password: Mar15-5pm Phone-Only Access: 518-549-0500 Access Code: 2344 489 0566

NYSPSC said that they may take some or all of the proposal, or reject it completely. This decision will be influenced by input from RG&E, other relevant parties, and the general public.

On their project website, RG&E has simulations of various locations, to demonstrate the visible changes that would happen with the project.

The proposal comes from newer regulation laws set forth by the Federal Energy Regulator Commission. In 2010 they and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation made new standards for reliable electricity operating at 100 kilovolts or higher.

For more specific instructions on how to provide input, see the below document from NYSPSC: