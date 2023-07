ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Sunday, after police allegedly found a loaded AR-15 during a traffic stop.

According to New York State Police, Victor Perez was stopped on St. Paul Street in Rochester. Perez, 28, allegedly possessed a loaded AR-15, along with a high-capacity magazine loaded with 14 rounds.

Perez was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration.