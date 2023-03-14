ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One organization is connecting kids with career opportunities in the business world.

More than 2,000 business students from across the state gathered at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on March 9 for the New York DECA Career Conference.

Students had the opportunity to pitch a business plan to a judge, or go through a simulation business scenario, requiring them to think on their feet.

“You’re talking to someone in the business that you might want to go into in the future. And they’re paving the way for you, giving you tips and tricks and telling you what you need to do,” Executive Board Member Cheryl Chamberlain said.

“This experience really helps prepare me for my future and enhance my personal and professional skills,” Clarkson High School senior Ben Heilbronn said. “I also just really like connecting with all these people from across New York State. It really helps broaden your perspective as a high school student.”

The top performing students in each event will get the opportunity to head to Orlando for the national competition next month.