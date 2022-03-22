ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Attorney General has opened an investigation into the death of Janet Jordan, the 911 dispatcher found dead on Wetmote Park in Rochester.

According to state police officials, 35-year-old Janet Jordan was found dead inside a Wetmore Park residence on Monday, March 14. The body of Rochester police officer Melvin Williams was also found later that day in Henrietta.

Williams, an RPD sergeant with 14 years of experience, was identified by authorities as a person of interest in this homicide investigation.

Authorities say Mayor Malik Evans’ office contacted state police shortly before 8 a.m. last Monday about a potential homicide involving a city employee at a residence on Wetmore Park, off of Lyell Avenue in the city.

“They requested that state police assume the investigation of a homicide which occurred on Wetmore Park earlier today and the reason was the person of interest is a Rochester Police Department employee,” said New York State Police Troop E Commander Maj. Eugene Staniszewski.

The following day, state officials confirmed that Jordan died from a gunshot wound, and Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

According to the attorney general’s office, an independent investigation will be conducted to determine whether Jordan’s death was caused by Williams.

New York’s Office of Special Investigation released the following statement Tuesday:

“Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.”

