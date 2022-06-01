ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 25 employers will be reading resumes and scouting for new hires this Wednesday, June 1 at a virtual career fair.

The Rochester Virtual Diversity Career Fair, hosted by HireX, will facilitate interviews and chatrooms between attendees and employers.

Company attendees include national brands such as General Motors, Costco and AT&T.

Attendees are encouraged to upload a resume after registration, which will be sent out to prospective employers.

Companies will have the opportunity to screen resumes prior to the event, and invite selected applicants to interviews before, during, or after the event.

To learn more or register for this event, check out HireX’s website.