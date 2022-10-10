ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we continue to learn new details about the case surrounding the Rochester woman left murdered in an ally on Pearce Street last month, neighbors tell News 8 they believe abandoned and vacant properties in the city are contributing to the rise in crime.

Rochester Councilmember Jose Peo represents the Northwest District and sits on a committee which oversees the Department of Neighborhood & Development. We spoke with him about community concerns over the connection of the large number of abandoned homes and rising crime.

“I can say that I can personally see but also on the other end it just makes sense. You know if you have more abandoned housing it seems as though people will care less about the community,” says Peo.

Joan Roby-Davison has lived in the 14621 zip code area for decades. It’s a area she says is also dealing with several abandonded homes.

“One vacant house on a street can reduce property value – that is just straight up — everybody’s property value goes down if a house is vacant for an extended period. You get two vacant houses and you begin to see other problems,” says Roby-Davison.

Roby-Davison and about 10 other residents are currently working to re-vamp a community-driven organization to help bring attention to issues like vacant properties. The name, she tells us, they have determined for the organization is ‘14621 Community Rising.’

“The vacant house right down the street here is owned by somebody who lives in Pittsford. So it’s not even the people who live in California or another country that are owning vacant properties in the neighborhood. They’re people who you would think have stake in this street,” says Roby-Davison.

Over the summer mayor Malik Evans announced the Housing Quality Task Force which had specific goals to address immediate housing concerns and needs. Specifically, the primary goal of that effort was for the city to hire a housing attorney to take on cases.

“ You know that’s a problem we have so many houses that are purchased by outside entities who do not care about the community and people are already living in squalor already living in the house it’s not up to code, they’re screaming for help from the city and we really just don’t have enough Code Enforcement,” Councilmember Peo explains.

“We are hiring eight more code enforcers and we are hiring an attorney that’s really great deal with this and housing court specifically this issue it just isn’t coming fast enough,” Peo adds.

Peo also added there are several ways for community members to take advantage for their own purposes of vacant properties. More information about this county effort can be found here: https://mcvacants.com/

You can also search through the city’s website for maps to visually showcase the number of vacant properties in a designated area. That can be found here: https://maps.cityofrochester.gov/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3c03bc009018476c93c564c013dfc484