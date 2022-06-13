ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) held a special meeting Monday to identify a new Board Chair.

Like most other meetings, PAB live-streamed the event. It aired at 6 p.m. on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The only agenda item for the Monday meeting — a departure from their regular Wednesday meeting time — was the election of the new Board Chair member.

The board elected member Larry Knox for the interim Board Chair position, the term for which ends in about two weeks.

All members were in support, with the exception of Board member and Reverend Dr. Rickey Harvery, who abstained.

Dr. Harvey raised a concern about Knox’s short length of time on the board. Knox joined in early May.

“Fast has not worked for us,” Harvey said. “I believe in serving, I believe in paying your dues […] There’s nothing personal, other than, once again, the PAB is jumping to make a quick fast decision.”

In support of the Knox nomination, board member Arlene Brown highlighted the lack of alternative nominees at this time, and Board member Reverend Matthew Nickoloff highlighted Knox’s qualifying resume.

The previous Board Chair, Shani Wilson, stepped down on Friday after sexual harassment allegations were raised against her.

“While I maintain that the accusations against me are false, I recognize that the best thing for this organization, the residents of this city, and my wellness and safety is that I resign,” Wilson said in a statement.

The accuser, Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds, published his accusations in a blog post last Tuesday. He had been placed on administrative leave in May for reasons still unknown.

During the meeting, tensions appeared to rise between some board members. Board member Bob Harrison appeared to accuse members of back-room deals.

“I think seems to be characteristic of this board is I get the feeling that most of this has been discussed — it just hasn’t been discussed in my presence,” Harrison said. “I think that we all too often in the past have been subjected to decisions and ideas without a full discussion of it, and a thoughtful discussion of it.”

“If you have suggestions, let’s hear them, and let’s hear them now, instead of having a meta-conversation about not having the conversation,” Reverend Nickoloff said in response to these comments, also mentioning a staff meeting earlier in the day that Harrison missed. “That’s all we need to do.”

Knox will be up for re-election during the first meeting after July 1.

The PAB is a community-led organization the City of Rochester created in 2019. They work to ensure accountability and transparency within the Rochester Police Department.

The board consists of nine volunteers from around the community who oversee the agency’s priorities, operations, and investigations.