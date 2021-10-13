New Rochester Housing Court aims to enforce code violations, protect tenants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremy Cooney announced the passing of the Rochester Housing Court Act Wednesday. The new bill is set to better enforce housing standards and improve quality of living.

Rochester Housing Court Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. The Rochester City Court will officially have oversight of the legislation and will aim to accomplish several objects to protect tenants.

Specifically, the bill will ensure consistency to cases for serious housing code violations and to landlord-tenant matters. It will also consist of a dedicated housing judge with the power to remedy code violations.

The newly-founded act will serve as the foundation for regional owners and tenants to raise concerns to.

“For those facing a housing concern, like discrimination or wrongful eviction, navigating the court system can be a challenge. By creating the first ever dedicated Rochester housing court, we will help families access legal support more smoothly and equitably,” Sen. Cooney said. We are grateful to Gov. Hochul for signing our bill into law and prioritizing the needs of Rochester tenants and homeowners.”

Rochester community members, landlord and tenant figures all provided input in the passing of the law.

Today we announced passage of the Rochester Housing Court. Thank you to @GovKathyHochul and @HarryBBronson for your support. This bill will ensure that we meet the needs of our community’s homeowners and renters. pic.twitter.com/kyTFRM9w4N — Senator Jeremy Cooney (@SenatorCooney) October 13, 2021

This is the first time Rochester has had portion of the City Court devoted to solely a housing rights division.