ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new award aims to honor the memory of a community servant who was killed in a hit-and-run.

Edgar Santa Cruz and his dog were killed in December at the intersection of Park Ave. and South Goodman Street. The suspect, Master Bevel, allegedly fled the scene. Cruz is remembered as a man who dedicated his life to feeding the poor and helping those on the margins of society.

Julio Jordan works for the Latino Health Coalition. He partnered with Edgar Santa Cruz at Cameron Community Ministries to address food and medical iniquities in this neighborhood.

“When he walked into the room, his smile lit up the room, but also, you could see the passion in his face,” said Jordan.

Santa Cruz was a social worker at Cameron for five years. At the time of his death, he was also working for Foodlink to expand sustenance to the northwest neighborhood.

“He really (wanted) to be that voice for the individuals who sometimes don’t have a voice,” said Jordan.

Jordan is helping to spearhead a new community award in Santa Cruz’s honor, a way of passing on his spirit of service to those in need.

“I think it would really just allow the recipient to know that their work is seen — that they are being honored in the name and the legacy of an individual who really fought tirelessly for our community,” he said.

And a new peace garden is due to be dedicated in Santa Cruz’s honor along with a bench at Cameron Ministries. This plot was a project he hoped to see finished.

“He wanted it to be a community ‘safe space’ where people can come together, where people can talk,” said Jordan.

Cameron Ministries also plans to grow vegetables here– to be a resource for those needing fresh food. “Come by, you can pick some yourself, feel free to help,” said Jordan (there is a GoFundMe to help support the peace garden here).

The Edgar Santa Cruz outstanding Coalition Member award will be presented on April 27th during the ‘Speak Life!’ Health Equity Conference. To nominate an individual for the award, click here.