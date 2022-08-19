ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kevin Morgan, the nephew to prominent Rochester developer Bob Morgan, is seeking to have his guilty plea dismissed after being charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Prosecutors said that Morgan requests to withdraw his plea of guilty to a 62-count indictment in May of 2018 after being tangled in wire and bank fraud scheme accusations.

According to the court document, Morgan is not attempting to avoid criminal responsibility, he wants to enter into a revised plea agreement that was offered by the government. Morgan said that the revised plea more accurately describes “the ultimate characterization of his conduct and disposition of this matter.”

In 2018, Kevin Morgan and Todd Morgan, the son of Bob Morgan, were accused by federal authorities of misleading financial institutions and making empty buildings appear occupied in an effort to increase the loan amounts they would receive.

Both men were charged with a 62-count indictment in May 2018 and faced up to five years behind bars.

Bob Morgan and Todd, along with two mother men, were originally indicted in 2019 on a 114-count federal fraud case in relation to Morgan Management.

A new set of criminal charges were filed against Bob Morgan in 2021, accusing him, Todd, and other men of mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, and conspiracy. Bob Morgan was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty and agreed to pay $16.7 million. Todd Morgan was fined $500.

Full Revised Plea Agreement Document

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.