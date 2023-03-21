ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Businesses along Park Avenue in Rochester were back open Tuesday following Monday’s deadly police shooting on Barrington Street.

Deborah Dishaw-Smith owns Deborah Jean and Co. at the plaza across from Vassar Street, where Monday’s foot chase ensued.

Dishaw-Smith says she was fortunate to be closed Monday, as her business is on those days, but says the neighborhood is still shaken.

“It was just a normal day. I was coming in and doing a couple of things,” said Dishaw-Smith, as she went in to the business to do paperwork, missing the incident by roughly an hour. Upon first learning the news, she says she felt uneasy.

“That made me feel butterflies in my stomach, and say, ‘Okay. What is going on?’ This is a busy area. We don’t normally see gun shootings down here, so it makes me a little bit nervous,” said Dishaw-Smith.

On an average morning, she says the parking lot outside the plaza is typically full. However, she says that wasn’t the case Tuesday.

“I think they might be afraid to come down, wondering what’s going on down here,” said Dishaw-Smith, “It’s usually about half to two-thirds full. I wasn’t seeing that this morning.”

She and neighboring business owners are working to move forward both for themselves and their customers, she says.

“It is stressful, but I feel like I can’t concentrate on that because that’s going to project out to my customers. So, we have to get back to the happy stuff. This is a happy store. We have a lot of fun here. We have a lot of clothes with bright colors that make people feel good. So, I need to keep that going,” said Dishaw-Smith.

The exterior of Stever’s Candies was struck by a bullet in Monday’s incident. An employee told News 8 their crews are safe, and they are cooperating with investigators.