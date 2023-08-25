ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An NBA champion and current player for the Miami Heat will be meeting fans soon in his hometown of Rochester, NY.

Thomas Bryant will be heading to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. There, he will be signing autographs, speaking about life skills, and will even get in a little basketball with members of the club.

According to the Boys & Girls Club, Bryant was born in Rochester and spent a good portion of his life with the Boys & Girls Club way before he started playing basketball at Indiana University.

Bryant will be arriving and meeting kids at the Boy & Girls Clubs in Rochester on Saturday, August 26 at 10 a.m.