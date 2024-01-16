ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Celebrations were held in downtown Rochester Tuesday as the new MVP Health Care building opened.

The company employs nearly 400 people in the Rochester region, offering a variety of health care services, from gyms, to office spaces and even personalized fitness classes.

MVP officials say bilingual staff are on-site daily who can help those in need of health insurance or who help navigating their health needs.

City leaders say it’s a welcomed addition to downtown, where many offices are sitting vacant. They said community members won’t have to wait long to take advantage of these opportunities.

MVP is offering free admission and skate rentals at MLK Jr. Memorial Park from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. February 18 through 24.