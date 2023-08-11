ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A symbolic new mural in Rochester pays tribute to the rich history of the Clarissa Street “Village” — known as one of the most diverse communities within the city.

The neighborhood today is known as Corn Hill.

News 8 stumbled upon the artists Friday, who are partnering with Teen Empowerment for the project.

Artist Ephraim Gebre says the mural is meant to portray Black culture in the area — as it relates to the jazz scene. Musicians young and old are featured in the piece.

“With each mural that I’ve done here, I’ve grown to know more about Rochester as well,” Gebre said. “Having something like this, it really gives a lot of context to how we got to where we are and where we came from.”

Organizers say the Black community once thrived in this neighborhood, especially around the 1930s through the ’60s. That was before it was split apart as part of an urban renewal process.