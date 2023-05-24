ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday, more than 3,950 participants will run or walk in the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

The 3.5-mile road race is open to full-time Rochester-area employees. The organization says the event will see 3,954 participants from 194 companies.

The Corporate Challenge will take place on Thursday, May 25, starting at 7 p.m., and will start on Plymouth Avenue and finish on the left side of Morrie Silver Way in Downtown Rochester.

The following streets will be closed during these times:

From 5 to 10 p.m., Morrie Silver Way from Oak Street to Verona Street will be closed.

Portions of State Street, Main Street, Inner Loop, Scio Street, Allen Street, and Plymouth Avenue N. Streets will all shut down starting at 6:15 p.m. and will reopen as runners and walkers pass.

For those participating in the event, J.P. Morgan advises parking at the Court Street Garage, the Washington Square Garage on Woodbury Blvd., or the South Avenue Parking Garage at Broad Street and Stone Street. There will be no parking around Innovative Field, according to J.P. Morgan.

Shuttles will be available from the above locations to and from Innovative Field before the race from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m., and after the race from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. J.P. Morgan also notes that all city parking meters are free after 6 p.m.