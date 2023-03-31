ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — School No. 33 in Rochester was the site of several car break-ins Friday.

A teacher who spoke with News 8, James Lonadier, had his car broken into, and says he initially heard a rumor there were numerous break-ins. He went outside and found his car damaged.

He says staff worked quickly to help him and the others who were affected by this.

“I hope that it’s all on camera for one thing, and I hope they’re able to see who did it and are able to catch the people who’ve done it,” Lonadier said. “Everyone inside is great to get us what we needed to get it taken care of as fast as possible.”

Head of the Rochester Teachers Union, Adam Urbanski, says he and district officials will be working over the spring break to address ongoing concerns over the safety of students and staff.