ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver of an SUV fled the scene Thursday after injuring a woman and child in a hit-and-run, according to police.

Officers were called to Genesee Street at Monica Street around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said a mother was taking her 4-year-old son our of the backseat of her car when a passing vehicle hit their open passenger door.

The toddler received a cut to his upper body, and the mother complained of pain, according to investigators. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle involved is described as a dark SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.