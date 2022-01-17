Most flights canceled Monday at Rochester airport due to winter storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The tough travel Monday morning due to a winter storm isn’t limited to drivers.

Most of Monday’s flights at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport are canceled Monday. Nearly 50 flights have been cancelled or delayed as of Monday morning.









Snowfall totals as of 8:20 a.m. have reached 16″ in some parts of the Rochester area. Another 4-6″ through the rest of the day is expected as this storm system moves through New York State.

This storm is by far the largest felt in the upstate region this season and will likely break Rochester’s daily snowfall record of 9.5″ set in 1958.

Local roads have been stacking up with snow since the early hours of this morning and will continue to do so until the evening hours. Although plowing crews have been working to clear up as much as they can, travel is expected to be difficult for the remainder of Monday.

Monroe and Ontario County have both issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for the rest of the day.

Rochester isn’t alone as thousands of flights were canceled Sunday into Monday throughout parts of the East Coast. According to Flightaware, 2,962 have been cancelled out of the U.S. or within the U.S.

While the sky is expected to clear up by tomorrow morning, remnants of the storm will last through the weekend with this extended cold stretch; at least for areas in and around Rochester.