ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New York State is officially over $4 after jumping by 12 cents overnight, according to AAA.

Officials say the oil market spiked Friday as the ongoing feud between Russia and Ukraine drove up prices to new heights. The national price for one gallon of gas went up by 23 cents since Monday.

A year ago, the state average cost for pumping gas stood at $2.75. As of Friday it’s moved up to $4.05.

Batavia – $3.97 (up 22 cents since Monday)

Buffalo – $4.03 (up 28 cents since Monday)

Ithaca – $4.03 (up 22 cents since Monday)

Rochester – $4.06 (up 27 cents since Monday)

Rome – $4.04 (up 24 cents since Monday)

Syracuse – $4.03 (up 28 cents since Monday)

Watertown – $4.06 (up 27 cents since Monday)

According to AAA, oil prices reached $110 per barrel which is nearly $20 more than the start of 2022.

Cost increase of oil has a direct impact on gas prices, which has been felt by the local community.

Alex Voronin with Lakeville Trucking in Rochester voiced concern and says there is no end in sight.

At this point, he says it’s only going to go up. “And we would eventually have to pass the costs on to our customers, to everybody, and at the end of the day, it’s going to affect everybody’s cost,” he says, adding, “As soon as our prices go up, we have to spend more money at the tank.”

He also believes the prices on supermarket shelves are also going to start jumping as transporting goods becomes more costly than ever.

Officials at AAA advises motorists to pick routes that will save them from traffic and urges them to combine errands into one trip, all in effort to waste the least amount of gas as possible.

