ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The governor is adding more staff to New York State’s SNUG teams — an anti-violence initiative, that stands for “Should Never Use Guns.”

“What we do is we help mediate conflicts,” said program manager of 585-SNUG Toni Nelson. Nelson says SNUG is one of many initiatives in the city working to alleviate violence.

She says ever since the program entered Rochester a few months ago, the team has been a lean one.

“When you only have like five or six people, it’s hard to cover areas that large,” said Nelson.

Not anymore. The governor is deploying more SNUG members to several parts of the state, as a response to what she calls a violence “epidemic.”

The expansion, made possible through over $8 million in funding, all earmarked for street outreach and violence prevention.

“This is an important program because I know that it works, I want to continue investing in what we know has a proven track record of accomplishment,” Gov. Hochul said.

Nelson says this boosts 585-SNUG up to about 12 members — a mix of social workers, case managers, and hospital responders.

She says it’s a great number for reaching multiple ends of the city at once.

“You can split the teams up, somebody can cover the east side and somebody can cover the west side,” she said.

Through their growth, Nelson says she wants more young people to notice the help in their own backyard.

A place to stay, someone to talk to, or even a place to get connected to jobs.

“I’ve seen it, I’ve helped out young people and they’ve brought their friends or family members to us,” she said.

Nelson wants to ultimately heal Rochester, and leave gun violence behind for good.

“The way we are handling this with boots on the ground, we’ll get through it, Rochester is very resilient,” said Nelson.

The organization is based on 185 North Water Street. To contract 585-SNUG call at (585) 615-4315.