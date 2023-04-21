ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday a new partnership with local companies WM (formerly known as Waste Management,) Li-Cycle, and Sunnking in recognition of Earth Day.

Bello says the partnership will create a free, easy and no-appointment drop off recycling program for Lithium-ion batteries at the Monroe County and WM ecopark.

“Lithium-ion batteries power countless devices that millions of people rely on, but can be

dangerous if not stored or charged properly. With this new recycling program, we can

help protect our environment and prevent explosions and fires in our community,” Bello said. “This new service advances Monroe County’s leadership in innovative recycling by providing residents with safe and responsible ways of disposing and reusing chemicals, batteries and even vape devices.”

The expanded list of acceptable batteries at the Monroe County and WM ecopark include:

Cell phone, Laptop, E-scooter, E-Bike and Tablet Batteries

LCO (Cobalt Based) Batteries with Casing

Mixed Consumer Power Pack Batteries

Lithium Primary Batteries

Other Electronic Batteries

Monroe County says Sunnking specializes in the recycling of electronic waste and will handle of logistics of transporting the batteries from the ecopark to Li-Cycle’s Eastman Business Park facility. They add that at this facility, materials from Lithium-ion batteries will be safely recovered.

The ecopark, according to Monroe County, also accepts non-lithium rechargeable batteries. Residents can also recycle lithium-ion batteries at the Li-Cycle branded collection receptacle inside the ecopark.

The Monroe County and WM ecopark is open every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, click here.