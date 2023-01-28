ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello officially kicked off his 2023 re-election campaign Saturday morning.

Bello was first elected as Monroe County Executive in 2019, and is now seeking his second term.

During today’s announcement, Bello highlighted that he would continue building on the reforms and progress that his administration has brought to County government.

“Monroe County is looking to the future for the first time in generations. My administration has

been laser-focused on protecting and improving the lives of our residents, bettering our local

economy, training our workforce and lessening the burden on our taxpayers,” Bello said. “Four

years ago, I ran on a platform of bringing new ideas to County government, breaking down

silos in our community and bettering the lives of all our residents. I am proud of all that we

have accomplished so far and am running for re-election to ensure we continue to build on the

progress we have made together.”

Earlier this week, former Gates town supervisor Mark Assini will be running for Monroe County executive as a Republican against Bello.

Bello was joined at the event by multiple other officials, including Congressman Joe Morelle and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.