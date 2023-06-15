ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community Hospital hosted its annual classic car show Thursday.

Over 30 cars from over the years made an appearance, along with music and ice cream.

The Rochester Corvette Club was among the participants. Members say the Corvette is a whole lot more than just a car for some.

“To me what’s so special about the Corvette is not the Corvette itself, even though it’s America’s sports car,” said Rochester Corvette Club President Jeff Williams. “It’s about what it does for the community and how it can be used at events like this.”

Another classic car show is coming up on Father’s Day — 11:30 a.m. Sunday at The Summit at Brighton.