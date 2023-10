ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Monday evening for a woman last seen in September.

According to police, 21-year-old Raya Terry was last seen September 29 around Barons Street in the city.

Terry is described as 5’4″ and she was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue jean jacket, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.