ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Early Saturday afternoon, officers with the Rochester Police Department confirmed that Elizabeth Seely has been located and is in good health.

Original article: Rochester Police are asking for your help locating a missing adult. Elizabeth Seely was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday on East Avenue.

Seely is described as a white female with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red turtleneck with a white shirt, tan pants and carrying a black purse. If you see her please call 911.