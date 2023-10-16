ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager reported missing in August was found dead in the City of Rochester Saturday.

Jakarah Lopez-Moore, 16, was last seen leaving her house on Weld Street around 1:45 a.m. on August 27, according to police. Her body was found in the woods behind 5 Vanguard Parkway on Saturday.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death was a homicide. Police said they would not release details about the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Initial reports claimed Lopez-Moore was last seen on August 25. Police said Monday that information was inaccurate.