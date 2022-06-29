ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jason McElwain, a local basketball star more commonly known as ‘J-Mac,’ is out of the hospital and recovering from a bicycle accident two weeks ago in Greece.

J-Mac said he’s fortunate to be alive and is focused on his recovery. Despite the serious injuries he suffered from the crash, he’s back on the move.

Right now and in the days and weeks ahead, he said keeping a positive mindset is key.

After spending time recovering in the hospital, J-Mac was discharged on Tuesday with a warm, welcome home from family and friends.

“It was like a dream come true like I won the national championship,” said McElwain.

Now, he said, his main concern lies on the road ahead.

“From this day forward, I want to focus on my recovery. It takes time to recover from any injury. I’m not used to having time on my hands, so, I’m getting up and walking. Yesterday, I walked for 50 minutes,” said McElwain.

J-Mac said he just has to keep moving, and that he’s grateful to be alive after what happened, but added he won’t dwell on it.

“The thing is it’s called mind over matter. I’ve got plenty of my life to do,” said McElwain. “Positive thoughts bring positive results.”

He also gives thanks to the community for its continued support.

“You definitely have to learn your health is number one. More than anything in the world, it’s number one and number two, you’ve got to cherish every moment you get in your life,” said McElwain. “You’ve got to cherish every moment you get with family and friends — you can’t take anything for granted.”

With ongoing rehab, J-Mac is looking ahead to the future. He plans to continue coaching at local basketball camps this summer and start his third year working with Greece Central’s Department of Transportation in the fall.