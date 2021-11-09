Men previously charged with kidnapping now accused of conspiring to kill Family Court Judge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dimitri Cash and Joenathan Cash, who were both indicted on kidnapping charges in March, were arraigned for conspiracy to murder a Monroe County Family Court Judge Tuesday.

A Monroe County Grand Jury indictment was unsealed today, alleging that the two men were planning to kill Monroe Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo.

Both Dimitri Cash and Joenathan Cash were arraigned and are being held without bail with the opportunity to make future bail.

On January 18, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash after they were forcibly taken from a Greece foster home on English Road in Rochester. Two days later, both children were found unharmed in Montgomery, Alabama.

The children’s father, Dimitri Cash Sr., along with Joenathan Cash and Kimara Pluviose all were charged with kidnapping, robbery and more.

A complete storyline of events that led to their arraignment can be found by clicking here.

Both Dimitri Cash Sr Joenathan Cash are scheduled to be back in court on January 6, 2022.

