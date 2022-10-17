ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bringing problematic landlords to court. That’s the priority of the City of Rochester’s first and sole Housing Attorney, who has now been on the job for a little over a month. This is also coupled with new hires to Code Enforcement, both recommendations from the new Housing Quality Task Force.

“That means a more assertive approach to court and a shifting of a priorities to target repeat offenders or owners that have multiple properties with multiple violations that show a pattern of disregard for Code Enforcement,” says Mike Furlano, Housing Attorney for the City of Rochester.

“We’re targeting the multiple owners because it’s more effective, right? We work in an area of finite resources so we can’t bring every case. The ones we are going to bring are the ones that are going to effect the most people and target the most violations,” he adds.

Furlano’s previous experience with the Empire Justice Center and the Legal Aid Society representing tenants is critical, he explains, in order to have the appropriate lens to bring forward cases against irresponsible landlords.

“The city, we’re indirectly affected by declining housing quality, but the people that are living in these apartments, they’re directly affected by it, right. You know a leaking ceiling is going to affect you 24/7 and so it’s important to have that aspect and that filter when we’re looking at these cases,” Furlano explains.

The City tells News8 there are approximately 11 active cases against landlords right now and approximately 2,000 pending eviction cases.

“A lot of times when you have tenants and occupants – if a house is bad enough, they’re going to move out, right and then there goes the case, whereas the city’s always going to be there. The city can take the long-view, the city can see the patterns and then address the issues, address the more systemic issues,” Furlano says.

So far, the city has hired half of the recommended eight new code enforcement positions, as well as a Code Enforcement Trainer, bringing the total employees to 39. According to City officials, each inspector has had on average 300 cases, which are properties. The cases can be a complaint, a permit, a Certificate of Occupancy renewal and-or high grass. Before the Housing Attorney was established, there simply was no support in court.

“So the challenge the Code Enforcement officers had was, first of all, they were going into city court alone without a lawyer at their side. So, that’s not their job to be able to represent in the courtroom,” says Linda Kingsley, who heads the city’s Corporation Counsel.

“We’re not here to paint every landlord with the same brush because it’s not the case. There are some very good, responsible landlords in the city. But we’re just here to tell the ones that aren’t that we now have somebody full time to make their lives miserable,” Kingsley adds.

Kingsley also tells News8 the makeup of local landlords compared to those out-of-down are relatively 50/50. Another task for Furlano in the future will be to confirm landlords listed as local are, in fact, truely local.

“We’re there now with the Code Enforcement Officers. We’re looking at and will probably be announcing relatively shortly some new ways that we’re taking legal action against problematic landlords ….and the mayor and I have let the courts and the judiciary know to expect more activity coming out of the city,” Kingsley says.

The city also tells News8 if a property is vacant, the responsibility falls under the owner but there is no requirement to alert the city. If a property is abandoned, meaning owned by someone but not maintained, the owner is still responsible, but that’s where the city can step in and demolish the structure.