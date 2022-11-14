ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Monroe Community College are helping refugee children and families get to know the Rochester area.

MCC Phi Theta Kappa students hosted “Come Play with PTK”, an evening of fun activities and networking to help build a more inclusive community. They played board games, colored and watched chemistry demonstrations.

Organizers say the event also allows people already here to learn more about their new neighbors.

“This is something that can also be used to bring awareness,” said Jeremiah Cortes. “Just because I know as a college student when we started this and trying to figure out what community to impact, what group of people we can kind of hone in on. My first thought wasn’t the refugee community because I didn’t know how big it was here in Rochester. I didn’t have that previous knowledge.”

Mary’s Place, Refugees Helping Refugees, and Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services partnered with MCC for Monday night’s event.