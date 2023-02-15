ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans announced Wednesday that the City of Rochester’s Gun Violence Emergency Proclamation has been extended until March 16.

This is the seventh time Mayor Evans has extended the state of emergency, after it was originally proclaimed on July 21, 2022. Evans announced renewal on August 18, September 20, October 18, November 17, December 16, and January 15.

In a letter from Mayor Evans, he says this extension is in response to what City of Rochester describes as heightened levels of gun violence.

Mayor Evans also says that as of Wednesday, there were seven homicides so far in 2023, and 76 homicides in 2022. He added that there have been nine shooting victims in 2023, and 339 shooting victims in 2022.

You can read the full proclamation from Mayor Malik Evans below: