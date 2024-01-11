ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Evans will provide an update after an incident involving emergency response personnel and a Rochester resident.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Mayor will be sharing details at City Hall about the incident, which occurred on Seneca Avenue.

It’s unknown what this incident is, but this comes one day after a car crash involving a Rochester police officer occurred on Joseph Avenue.

According to RPD, an officer was responding to a call when a car was driving in the wrong lane and crashed into the police cruiser. The cruiser then crashed into the Avenue Blackbox Theatre.

The officer who was in the cruiser was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, a 51-year-old woman was taken to Rochester General Hospital.

Mayor Evans will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon at 2:45 p.m.