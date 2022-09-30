ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans announced that nine community partnerships have been selected to engage over 3,000 residents in workforce development programs.
According to city officials, $14.5 million will be invested from the City of Rochester’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act to provide workforce development training across a range of trades and small businesses.
City officials added that the legislation to approve the awards is scheduled to go to the Rochester City Council in November.
The programs and organizations selected were:
- Action for a Better Community to receive $1 million to provide job training and retention for 210 individuals.
- Catholic Charities Family and Community Services to receive $2.4 million to provide high school equivalent work and construction training for 105 residents.
- Center for Employment Opportunities to receive $1.5 million to provide transitional work for those on parole or released from incarceration.
- Finger Lakes Performing Provider Systems to receive $2.4 million to provide health care training for 660 residents.
- Foodlink to receive $825,000 for culinary and agricultural training for low-income residents looking to obtain or enhance marketable skills.
- Pathstone to receive $3.5 million to provide workforce readiness training and entrepreneurship support for individuals and assist small businesses.
- Taproot Collective to receive $375,000 to provide teenagers between 14-15 years of age with skills in urban agriculture.
- The Commissary Incubator to receive $1 million to expand food businesses, with an emphasis on city residents, women, and people of color.