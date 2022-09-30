ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans announced that nine community partnerships have been selected to engage over 3,000 residents in workforce development programs.

According to city officials, $14.5 million will be invested from the City of Rochester’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act to provide workforce development training across a range of trades and small businesses.

City officials added that the legislation to approve the awards is scheduled to go to the Rochester City Council in November.

The programs and organizations selected were: