ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Wednesday the founding members of the Roc Peace Collective.

The Roc Peace Collective is an initiative set up to support and coordinate anti-violence programs among organizations in Rochester.

The initiative came about after input from the community on how the city should spend its COVID-19 recovery funds. The initiative will direct $5 million to anti-violence programs.

“You hear me talk about prevention, intervention, and suppression,” Mayor Evans said. “So this is the front-end – these are front-end investments that we are making because these individuals here have the ability to intervene into folks’ lives, but also put folks on the right track before they even decide to think about picking up a gun, and to intervene in the lives of people who maybe have been impacted by violence.”

The following organizations are charter members of the Peace Collective:

Mayor Evans also said the city is planning to add more non-profit organizations to the Roc Peace Collective.